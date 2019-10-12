  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers Cornerback Steven Nelson is not traveling to Los Angeles and he won’t be playing on Sunday.

Steelers Director of Communications Burt Lauten said Nelson has been “downgraded” to out.

He won’t be playing against the Chargers and KDKA’s Bob Pompeani reports Artie Burns will start.

The Steelers injury report says he injured his groin.

