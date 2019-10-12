Comments
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA)– Pennsylvania State Police announced a suspicious package was being transported by mail in West Wheatfield Township.
On September 26, a package was picked up by PSP. It was suspected to be payment for drug trafficking.
A 70-year-old man, of Blairsville, reportedly sent $8,000 in a package that was marked suspicious by UPS.
The Indiana Patrol Unit called the nature of the incident theft of all other. The man was listed as a victim.
Police haven’t announced any arrests yet.
