Filed Under:Bill Mazeroski, Local TV, Mazeroski Day, Pittsburgh News, Schenley Plaza

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds gathered in Schenley Plaza for “Mazeroski Day.”

Today marked the 59th anniversary of the Pittsburgh Pirates 1960 World Series victory when Bill Mazeroski hit a walk-off home run, the first in World Series history.

Mazeroski’s home run gave the Pirates a 10-9 victory over the New York Yankees in game seven at Forbes Field.

From noon until 3:00, the “Game 7 Gang” gathered to listen to the original radio broadcast of the Pirates and Yankees game seven.

The park includes a piece of history – the original Forbes Field wall that Mazeroski hit the home run over.

