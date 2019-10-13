Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds gathered in Schenley Plaza for “Mazeroski Day.”
Today marked the 59th anniversary of the Pittsburgh Pirates 1960 World Series victory when Bill Mazeroski hit a walk-off home run, the first in World Series history.
Mazeroski’s home run gave the Pirates a 10-9 victory over the New York Yankees in game seven at Forbes Field.
From noon until 3:00, the “Game 7 Gang” gathered to listen to the original radio broadcast of the Pirates and Yankees game seven.
The park includes a piece of history – the original Forbes Field wall that Mazeroski hit the home run over.
