



Hershey

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Hershey is a lovely older girl, who has a rather shy and timid personality. She can get nervous with new surroundings so she will need to have access to a cubby or kennel so she can feel safe until she acclimates to her new home. We have been working very closely with Hershey and she has come a long way in learning to trust people. Positive reinforcement training helps her have choice and control, while building her confidence. Hershey will repay her family for their compassion with lots and lots of love!