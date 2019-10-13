Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Hershey
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Hershey is a lovely older girl, who has a rather shy and timid personality. She can get nervous with new surroundings so she will need to have access to a cubby or kennel so she can feel safe until she acclimates to her new home. We have been working very closely with Hershey and she has come a long way in learning to trust people. Positive reinforcement training helps her have choice and control, while building her confidence. Hershey will repay her family for their compassion with lots and lots of love!
- To find out more about how to adopt rabbits at Animal Friends, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Bean, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Charlie, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Bean & Charlie
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Bean needs a quiet home without a lot of activity going on. He was litter trained, but was having some accidents out of his litter box. Since being at the shelter he has consistently been using his box.
He loves it when the staff or volunteers stop by to visit and scratch his ears or play! Bean is good with children, neutered and up to date on his shots.
Click here to see him in action!
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Charlie needs an experienced hound owner. Unfortunately, he lived in a home full of turmoil. Does not like left alone for long periods. Needs lots of exercise. Someone with time to spend with him. Lived with kids, but can forget his size. Loves walking with the volunteers.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
