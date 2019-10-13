Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sundays in October are known for cool temperatures, comfort food, and football.
Apparently this morning, that was not lost on Pope Francis who accidentally gave the New Orleans Saints a shoutout.
Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession.
— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 13, 2019
Although it didn’t appear New Orleans picked up any new free agents this week, one hashtag showed they may have a fan in the Holy See.
Might not be the best news for the Jacksonville Jaguars today in their matchup with the Saints.
You must log in to post a comment.