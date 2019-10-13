Filed Under:Football, New Orleans Saints, NFL, Pope Francis


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sundays in October are known for cool temperatures, comfort food, and football.

Apparently this morning, that was not lost on Pope Francis who accidentally gave the New Orleans Saints a shoutout.

Although it didn’t appear New Orleans picked up any new free agents this week, one hashtag showed they may have a fan in the Holy See.

Might not be the best news for the Jacksonville Jaguars today in their matchup with the Saints.

