Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last week it was daughters celebrating a holiday that could help their finances.
Today, it’s the sons turn.
October 13, according to National Today, it National Transfer Money To Your Son Day.
Just like National Transfer Money To Your Daughter Day, it’s pretty self-explanatory.
Sons can request money from their parents and hopefully, their mom or dad will be in the holiday spirit!
Unfortunately, the first two weekends of October are the only “transfer money to your child” holidays on the calendar.
