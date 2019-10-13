Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A frosty start to our Sunday with the season’s first frost advisory and the chilliest temperatures we’ve felt since April.
Sunshine will warm us into the lower to mid-60s today and Columbus Day on Monday looks sunny and dry as well.
Our next rain chance holds off until late Tuesday night into Wednesday with temperatures hovering close to seasonable averages in the 60s all week.
