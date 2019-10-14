Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh native Billy Porter has been cast to play the Fairy Godmother in the new “Cinderella” remake.
Sony is remaking the classic fairy tale with singer Camila Cabello and now, Billy Porter.
He graduated from CAPA and Carnegie Mellon and is a Tony Award-winning performer and style icon.
He recently won an Emmy for “outstanding lead actor in a drama” for his work on the FX series “Pose.”
Porter has won several awards in his career including a Tony Award in 2013 for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in “Kinky Boots.”
