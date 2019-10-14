Comments
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At least two people have been seriously injured after a rollover crash in Butler County.
The crash was first reported around 11:30 a.m. at Route 356 and Butler Road near the 2nd Street Bridge in Buffalo Township.
According to emergency officials, two people were ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over.
Officials have not released their conditions or what caused the crash.
Multiple emergency units have been called to the scene.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.