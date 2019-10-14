  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Buffalo Township, Butler County, Freeport, Local TV, Rollover Crash, Route 356

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — At least two people have been seriously injured after a rollover crash in Butler County.

The crash was first reported around 11:30 a.m. at Route 356 and Butler Road near the 2nd Street Bridge in Buffalo Township.

According to emergency officials, two people were ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over.

Officials have not released their conditions or what caused the crash.

Multiple emergency units have been called to the scene.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments