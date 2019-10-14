



CARSON, Calif. (KDKA) — A familiar song to Pittsburgh Steelers fans played during the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The matchup sounded like a home game for the Steelers on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

That was even more evident during the fourth quarter, when “Renegade” by Styx played over the PA system as the Chargers trailed 24-10.

The song is a staple at Heinz Field, and Steelers fans went wild Sunday when the tune was played.

Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” soon cut into “Renegade” in an attempt to play a joke on Steelers fans.

The Chargers were not happy.

“We’re used to not having any fans here,” offensive lineman Forrest Lamp told the Los Angeles Times. “It does suck, though, when they’re playing their music in the fourth quarter. We’re the ones at home. I don’t know who’s in charge of that but they probably should be fired.”