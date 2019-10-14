PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a successful road trip, Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby is being recognized for his great play.
Sid was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week by the NHL.
“Connor McDavid (@EdmontonOilers), Patrik Laine (@NHLJets) and Sidney Crosby (@penguins) named “Three Stars” for the week ending Oct. 13.”
Connor McDavid (@EdmontonOilers), Patrik Laine (@NHLJets) and Sidney Crosby (@Penguins) named “Three Stars” for the week ending Oct. 13. https://t.co/mTxKgipviQ pic.twitter.com/0WfP9u2WSl
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 14, 2019
Crosby recording three goals, four assists and seven points, helping his team compile a 3-1 record in four games over the last week. The Pens have scored 14 goals over the last two games, including seven last night against Winnipeg.
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid and Jets Forward Patrik Laine earned first and second star honors.
The Penguins are back in action Wednesday night against the Colorado Avalanche at PPG Paints Arena. Game time is slated for 7:00 p.m.
