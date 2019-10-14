Comments
GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A two-car crash left one man dead and two other people injured in Fayette County.
State police say a pickup truck struck the drivers’ side of an SUV at the intersection of McClellandtown and Bukavitz Farm Roads in German Township.
The SUV rolled, throwing the driver and passenger from the vehicle.
The passenger, a 60-year-old man, died from his injuries.
His name has not yet been released.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
