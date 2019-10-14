  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Fayette County, German Township, Local TV

GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A two-car crash left one man dead and two other people injured in Fayette County.

State police say a pickup truck struck the drivers’ side of an SUV at the intersection of McClellandtown and Bukavitz Farm Roads in German Township.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The SUV rolled, throwing the driver and passenger from the vehicle.

The passenger, a 60-year-old man, died from his injuries.

His name has not yet been released.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments