



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Water gushed onto the sidewalk and road due to a water main break on Liberty Avenue Monday afternoon downtown.

The water main break, which is in front of the Wyndham Grand Hotel, is causing significant flooding.

However, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority does not anticipate an interruption of water service for customers in the area.

#BREAKING: A water main break is causing significant flooding on Liberty Avenue in front of the Wyndham Grand Hotel. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/g5XdJa13gE — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) October 14, 2019

Crews are on scene tell KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse that the water has been shut off.

Crews say the break appears to be an eight-inch PWSA line.

Repairs are expected to take until midnight.

Crews are repairing an 8” water main on Liberty Ave (Commonwealth Pl- Stanwix St) today from now until approx. 12 am. No water outage or street closure expected. — Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) October 14, 2019

Despite the flooding, traffic is not being impacted at this time. Only the sidewalk is closed off.

