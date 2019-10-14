  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Shelby Cassesse
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Downtown Pittsburgh, Liberty Avenue, Local TV, Water Main Break, Wyndham Grand Hotel


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Water gushed onto the sidewalk and road due to a water main break on Liberty Avenue Monday afternoon downtown.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The water main break, which is in front of the Wyndham Grand Hotel, is causing significant flooding.

However, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority does not anticipate an interruption of water service for customers in the area.

Crews are on scene tell KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse that the water has been shut off.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Crews say the break appears to be an eight-inch PWSA line.

Repairs are expected to take until midnight.

Despite the flooding, traffic is not being impacted at this time. Only the sidewalk is closed off.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

