



CARLISLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Central Pennsylvania say a missing man with autism and his two young children have been found.

According to Carlisle Police, 26-year-old Cody Combs and his kids, Acacia and Tate, were located safe.

Combs was last heard from around 5:50 p.m. Saturday.

He left his home along Pine Road with his two children around 2 p.m. the same day.

Authorities say he was likely headed to Butcher Tot Lot to meet with an unknown female.

They have now been reunited with their family.

Officials have not released any details about where they were found.