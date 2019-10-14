  • KDKA TVOn Air

CARLISLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Central Pennsylvania say a missing man with autism and his two young children have been found.

According to Carlisle Police, 26-year-old Cody Combs and his kids, Acacia and Tate, were located safe.

Combs was last heard from around 5:50 p.m. Saturday.

(Source: Carlisle Borough Police Department/Facebook)

He left his home along Pine Road with his two children around 2 p.m. the same day.

Authorities say he was likely headed to Butcher Tot Lot to meet with an unknown female.

(Source: Carlisle Borough Police Department/Facebook)

They have now been reunited with their family.

Officials have not released any details about where they were found.

