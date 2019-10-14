



MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Flames and smoke engulfed a home this afternoon in Moon Township.

Moon Township Police confirmed the fire which is in the 500 block of Moon Clinton Road.

We’re on the scene of a fire in Moon Township in the 500 block of Moon Clinton Road. This is as far as crews are letting us get at the moment. I’ve counted at least 20 emergency vehicles on scene. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/GPCUzsKVCA — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) October 14, 2019

KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse reports from the scene that at least one person was taken away on a stretcher and put into the back of an ambulance.

Officials say he is the relative of the people who live in the home. He began experiencing chest pains and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. His condition has not been released.

The homeowner was not in the home when the fire broke out; however, firefighters rescued 10 dogs from the residence.

Though the cause of the fire is under investigation, the chief said its important this time of year to not leave space heaters unsupervised.

Though the cause of the fire is under investigation, the chief said its important this time of year to not leave space heaters unsupervised. — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) October 14, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Police ask that residents avoid the area of Moon Clinton Road between Pear Orchard and International Drive.

The home is a total loss.

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.