HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state-wide sing-off is asking Pennsylvanians “Oh Say, Can You Sing?”
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the competition on Monday, which will see singers compete for the chance to sing the National Anthem at the Pa. Farm Show.
The Department of Agriculture says the competition is open to residents of all ages. Individual singers, as well as groups, are allowed to compete.
To enter, participants have to upload a video to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page before Oct. 28 at noon.
After the video entries are in, a panel of judges will select the finalists. A winner will ultimately be chosen on Facebook.
The winner will kick-off each day of the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show by singing the National Anthem from Jan. 4 to 11.
You must log in to post a comment.