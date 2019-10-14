SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Members of a Catholic Church on the South Side received bad news on Sunday.

Their church could close meaning they would have to move to another.

The future of St. Peter Church was outlined in a meeting with the congregation and some members were disappointed by a recommendation that the 61-year-old church could be closed.

“It’s just wonderful here like I said, my whole family is from here from 50 years ago,” said parishioner Chris Norkus. “I’m just not happy about it at all.”

St. Peter Church and St. Aldelbert are part of the Prince of Peace Parish. A resource task force report recommends that members of St. Peter move to St. Adelbert.

“For me, being a wheelchair, I have to go to another block to get into the church, it’s a pain,” said Mary Ann Welsch, another parishioner.

“They say it’s cheaper to keep that one there because this has a lot more issues,” said Charlie Welsch.

According to the report, the Prince of Peace Parish is almost a million dollars in debt.

The report also says that St. Peter has a number of problems from needing a new boiler and roof and it is not handicap accessible.

“When you’re in there it feels like a church, it has that sanctity, the old-time feel of a church,” said Harry O’Brien. “This is modern, which is good, it was built in 1958 but that was built in 1899.”

Reverend Michael Stumpf believes St. Adelbert is a better location and facility.

“The younger generations love to congregate and need places to congregate and build communities, social as well as spiritual,” he said. “The church educational and the other building has more opportunities for that.”

Ultimately, Bishop David Zubik will have the final say after he reviews the recommendation and that should happen within a few months.