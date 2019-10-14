



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – As the enrollment period for Medicare approaches, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging wants to remind residents of a free Medicare counseling program.

The APPRISE program has counselors that are trained to answer questions about Medicare, the state Department of Aging says.

“We encourage seniors to take advantage of the free counseling services available through APPRISE, whether they are a new beneficiary or simply revisiting their coverage, because navigating any kind of health care options can be tedious and overwhelming,” said Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres in a press release.

“Having trained APPRISE counselors walk beneficiaries through their choices allows for factual, authentic conversations that can leave them more informed and confident in their coverage choices.”

The Medicare enrollment period begins Tuesday, Oct. 15 and lasts until Dec. 7. Any new coverage selected takes effect Jan. 1.

During this enrollment period, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging says new Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for a new plan and current beneficiaries can make changes to their plans if needed.

You can find your nearest Area Agency On Aging online.

There is also a helpline that can be reached at 1-800-783-7067 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.