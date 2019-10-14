Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The state Game Commission is holding a series of public meetings about “chronic wasting disease,” a disorder that can be deadly to deer and elk.
Those meetings will begin this week.
They will be held across the state, with several locations in western Pennsylvania.
Those locations include:
- North Versailles, Allegheny County: Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 7-8:30 p.m.
- Indiana, Indiana County: Monday, Oct. 28 from 7-8:30 p.m.
- Berlin, Somerset County: Thursday, Oct. 17, from 7-8:30 p.m.
Game commissioners will provide information on how to prevent chronic wasting disease from spreading.
To check all the dates and times, visit the state’s website at this link.
