



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Welcome to the annual “Mother Nature can’t decide what season it is” week.

It’s going to be a roller coaster of temperatures this week. Highs today will be back near 60 degrees after we hit 65 degrees Sunday.

Morning lows will be a good 10-15 degrees warmer than the frosty start we had on Sunday morning. Tuesday’s morning lows will drop back to around 40 degrees as we get a brief burst of cooler air this afternoon that sticks around through tomorrow morning. Tuesday highs will be near 70 degrees.

Rain chances will remain throughout the day on Wednesday with the best chance for rain coming first thing in the morning during the morning commute.

Wednesday highs will be in the mid- to upper-50s. It will be low 50s for highs on Thursday with isolated, very early rain chances.

By the weekend, temperatures will be flirting with hitting the 70 degree mark both on Saturday and Sunday.

