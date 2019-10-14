



ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Work to reopen a road in Ross Township shut down by a massive landslide is beginning today.

Reis Run Road has been closed since May because of a landslide.

Crews, today, are beginning the process of removing debris from the road and part of the condemned home above Reis Run.

“As soon as we start working on the hillside, the house may fall down,” PennDOT District 11 Executive Cheryl Moon-Sirianni said. “That’s just a danger to the construction workers there, so it’s just much better to remove the house at this time.”

The road remains closed and detours are still in place.

Heavy equipment and large trucks are being brought into the area.

Officials say the long delay in the cleanup and repair process was because PennDOT was required to get permission to work on the private property.

Crews expect to finish work by the end of November.

The Reis Run Road landslide is just one of 120 that PennDOT is working to fix in the area. It is expected to cost $500,000 to complete the fix.