PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt is reportedly out for the year.
ESPN’s Chris Mortensen tweeted Monday that Tuitt tore his pectoral muscle and will need surgery.
Tuitt suffered the injury in Sunday’s win against the Chargers. He left the game in the first quarter and did not return.
The @Steelers outstanding DL Stephon Tuitt did tear pectoral and will need surgery, out for year, per sources. No longer a “fear” but reality. Another huge setback for team.
— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 14, 2019
