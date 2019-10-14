  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt is reportedly out for the year.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen tweeted Monday that Tuitt tore his pectoral muscle and will need surgery.

Tuitt suffered the injury in Sunday’s win against the Chargers. He left the game in the first quarter and did not return.

