



BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s business as usual for students at Bethel Park High School Tuesday, but behind closed doors, a police investigation is underway.

The Bethel Park police chief said his department is investigating an alleged fight as an assault on school property. He said charges could be filed against more than one person.

Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O’Connor said he believes the alleged assault happened last Friday in the daytime after school was over.

A spokesperson with the Bethel Park School District said the district is aware of an incident that occurred on school grounds.

The district went on to say it is cooperating with police, and students involved in the incident could be disciplined, pending the outcome of the police investigation. The spokesperson also wanted to reinforce the alleged assault happened during after school hours and there were no school events taking place at that time.

A parent KDKA spoke with said there is video of the assault. However, KDKA hasn’t seen it.

