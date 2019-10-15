Comments
FOXBURG (KDKA) — A Boil Water Advisory is issued for parts of Clarion County.
The Foxburg Water and Sewer Authority says the advisory is due to a leak on River Road.
They believe the leak might be causing contamination in the system and are asking customers in the area to boil any water before using it for drinking or cooking.
Crews are working to fix the leak and make sure the system is clear.
It is unclear how long the boil water advisory will stay in effect.
