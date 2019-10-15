Canonsburg Residents Fighting Installation Of Cell Tower Near Schools Parents voiced their concerns about the plan to build a cell phone tower next to a pair of schools.

Tree Of Life Congregation Members Disagree With Rejection Of Robert Bowers' Offer To Plead Guilty To Synagogue ShootingThe decision by federal prosecutors to reject accused Tree of Life shooter Robert Bowers' offer to plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of life without release went against the wishes of two of the congregations at Tree of Life.