CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Parents voiced their concerns about the plan to build a cell phone tower next to a pair of schools.
A meeting was held Tuesday at Frank Sardis Public Library in Cannonsburg because Crown Castle wants to install the tower.
The tower would be located steps away from Borland Manor Elementary School and North Strabane Intermediate School.
Parents are worried about the potential health risks of 5G technology.
Some parents brought up the high number of childhood cancer cases in the Canonsburg area.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission will ultimately decide of the tower is built.
