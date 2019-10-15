Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cirque Du Soleil is coming back to Pittsburgh this winter with their show OVO.
Cirque Du Soleil’s OVO will open at the PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 23, 2020 and will stick around until Jan. 26.
The show will see more than 50 performers doing high-level acrobatic acts like foot juggling, aerial straps and slackwire.
Cirque du Soleil was last in Pittsburgh back in 2017 with the same show.
A press release says OVO follows the journey of a community of insects who are shaken by the arrival of a mysterious egg.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Oct. 18. You can buy tickets online.
You must log in to post a comment.