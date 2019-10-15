



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Market District Chef Ben D’Amico stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with pumpkin and squash recipes for the fall.

Roasted Butternut Squash & Brussels Sprout Salad

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 4-6

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

2 lbs Butternut Squash, peeled, seeded, cut into 1’ cubes

2 lbs Brussels Sprouts, rinsed, halved

8 oz Bacon, cooked, rough chopped

½ cup Dried Cranberries

½ cup Pecan, halves, toasted

½ cup Market District Balsamic Vinaigrette

½ cup Canola Oil

1 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 tsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. Toss the butternut squash with ¼ cup of canola oil, 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice, & ½ tsp of black pepper & ½ tsp kosher salt. Place onto a parchment or foil lined basking tray.

3. In a separate bowl toss halved Brussels Sprouts with ¼ cup of canola oil, ½ tsp black pepper, & ½ tsp kosher salt. Place onto a parchment or foil lined basking tray.

4. Bake in the oven for 40-45 minutes until roasted and both vegetables develop a deep brown color. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

5. When ready to serve combine the cranberries, pecans, bacon with the squash and Brussels. Toss together with the balsamic vinaigrette.

6. This salad can be served cold, room temperature, or warm.

Roasted Pumpkin & Acorn Squash with Goat Cheese & Maple Dijon-Vinaigrette

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 4-6

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 each Acorn Squash, halved, seeded, cut into 1’ strips

1 each Small pumpkin, halved, seeded, cut into 1’ strips

2 cups Your choice of Cooked Quinoa, Bulgur, Lentils, Farro, Wheatberries

½ cup Market District Honey Goat Cheese

¼ cup Red Onion, thinly shaved

¼ cup Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

2 cups Baby Arugula

¼ cup Canola Oil

Pumpkin & Acorn Squash Seasoning:

½ tsp Garlic powder

½ tsp Onion powder

½ tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 tsp Kosher Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

Maple-Dijon Vinaigrette:

2 tbsp Dijon Mustard

3 tbsp Maple Syrup

¼ cup Apple Cider Vinegar

¼ cup Olive Oil

½ tsp Black Pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. Rub the pumpkin & acorn squash pieces with ¼ cup of canola oil, & the seasoning blend. Place onto a parchment or foil lined basking tray.

3. Bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes until roasted and a even brown color develops. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.

4. Make the vinaigrette by placing all the ingredients into a blender or food processor and blending until emulsified.

5. When ready to serve place the roasted squash onto a serving platter.

6. Evenly top the roasted squash with the cooked grains, arugula, pieces of goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, and red onion. Drizzle dressing over the platter.

7. This salad can be served cold or with just the squash slightly warmed.