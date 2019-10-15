PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Rep. Dan Frankel plans to introduce a package of bills to address hate crimes in Pennsylvania.

Frankel, who represents Squirrel Hill, said the bills would help police identify hate crimes, protect the LGBTQ community and create harsher penalties for hate crimes.

They would also work with colleges to prevent people from being recruited and offer rebab to those convicted of hate crimes to better understand the group they hated against.

“We want to prevent incidents like the hate crime that took place in Squirrell Hill a year ago from taking place again,” Frankel said. “And having the mechanisms in which to give law enforcement in our communities the tools they need to protect from future attacks like this.”

Frankel said he has bipartisan support for the legislation and hopes to get it passed during the current session.