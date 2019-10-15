Comments
DERRY (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal accident in Westmoreland County.
The single-vehicle accident happened Monday afternoon just before 1:30 p.m. on State Route 217 in Derry Township.
76-year-old Cleo E. Free died after she was transported to the Excela Latrobe Emergency Department.
The coroner’s office says Free died from multiple blunt force injuries.
Police say she was traveling south on State Route 217 when she lost control of her vehicle, drove through a fence and struck a tree.
They do note that she was wearing a seat belt and the airbags deployed in her car.
