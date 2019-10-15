



GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — People who live near the West Point Volunteer Fire Company in Greensburg have had enough of a fire siren that keeps going off.

The residents say the siren goes off several times a day and is scaring children.

They also say it is too loud and goes off too often.

“It’s disheartening that the township put that siren in,” said resident Brittany Waterhouse. “And it makes me feel like they’re irresponsible, for the lack of maintenance they do on it. There’s nothing that’s done routinely.”

Town leaders say they’ve hired an outside company to test how loud the siren really is.