PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, who is challenging President Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, will be making a campaign stop in Pittsburgh.
Sanford’s “Kids, We’re Bankrupt and We Didn’t Even Know It” Tour will stop in Harrisburg and Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
The Republican will be at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Main Rotunda in Harrisburg at 12:30 p.m.
His campaign will then travel to Pittsburgh for a campaign rally outside The Original Hot Dog Shop, or The O, at Forbes Avenue and Bouquet Street in Oakland.
Sanford is expected to arrive around 5:30 p.m.
He is expected to talk about the issues important to him – debt, deficit, spending and more.
