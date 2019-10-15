Filed Under:Campaign 2020, Gov. Mark Sanford, Harrisburg, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Presidential Election, South Carolina

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, who is challenging President Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, will be making a campaign stop in Pittsburgh.

Sanford’s “Kids, We’re Bankrupt and We Didn’t Even Know It” Tour will stop in Harrisburg and Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

(Photo Credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The Republican will be at the Pennsylvania State Capitol Main Rotunda in Harrisburg at 12:30 p.m.

His campaign will then travel to Pittsburgh for a campaign rally outside The Original Hot Dog Shop, or The O, at Forbes Avenue and Bouquet Street in Oakland.

Sanford is expected to arrive around 5:30 p.m.

He is expected to talk about the issues important to him – debt, deficit, spending and more.

