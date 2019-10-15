PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A federal court has affirmed the conviction of former State Senator Jane Orie.
The Pennsylvania Federal Third Circuit Court affirmed Orie’s conviction on Tuesday.
According to court documents, Orie had two trials. In one, the judge declared a mistrial. In the second one, she was convicted on multiple counts, including forgery and theft of services.
The court document says Orie petitioned to challenge these convictions.
She is accused of having her employees do campaign work on state time in her legislative office and forging documents.
Jane Orie’s conviction will be upheld.
