PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced in federal court for robbing a downtown bank last year.
The Department of Justice announced Jonathan Owens-El, 56, was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 19 months time served and three years of supervised release.
Owens-El held up the Key Bank with a blue knit scarf around his face in March 2018, federal prosecutors said.
He was handed $260, along with $40 wrapped around a GPS tracker, which police used to locate him on a Port Authority bus.
