  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Downtown Pittsburgh, Jonathan Owens-El, Key Bank, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man has been sentenced in federal court for robbing a downtown bank last year.

The Department of Justice announced Jonathan Owens-El, 56, was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of 19 months time served and three years of supervised release.

Owens-El held up the Key Bank with a blue knit scarf around his face in March 2018, federal prosecutors said.

He was handed $260, along with $40 wrapped around a GPS tracker, which police used to locate him on a Port Authority bus.

Comments