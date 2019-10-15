  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is still reportedly in the concussion protocol.

Mark Kaboly of The Athletic tweeted Tuesday that Rudolph has not been cleared by an independent neurologist.

A player must be cleared by the independent neurologist in order to play.

Rudolph was knocked out of Oct. 6’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion.

His first practice since the injury was last Wednesday.

He did not play in Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

