PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is still reportedly in the concussion protocol.
Mark Kaboly of The Athletic tweeted Tuesday that Rudolph has not been cleared by an independent neurologist.
Steelers comfirm that Mason Rudolph has not been cleared by an independent neurologist and remains in the concussion protocol. @TheAthleticPGH
October 15, 2019
A player must be cleared by the independent neurologist in order to play.
Rudolph was knocked out of Oct. 6’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion.
His first practice since the injury was last Wednesday.
He did not play in Sunday’s game against the Chargers.
