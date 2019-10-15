



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have issued warrants for two of three suspects wanted in a home invasion and fatal shooting in Penn Hills last week.

Police say Laron Howard, 19, and Laquon Perkins, 18, are facing charges of criminal homicide, burglary, robbery and criminal conspiracy. Howard also faces weapons violations.

According to investigators, the suspects were captured on surveillance video at the home. Police say it showed “the minutes leading up to the homeowner being killed.”

The incident happened last Wednesday evening, Oct. 9, at a home on Lawton Street.

Inside the home, police say they found 35-year-old Aaron Evans fatally shot.

Police said their preliminary investigation showed the perpetrators had ransacked the home before running off. The motive appeared to be robbery.

A third suspect is also wanted in the case. Police have released a surveillance photo of the man they are trying to identify.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).