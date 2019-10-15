WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A person is in custody after leading police on a chase that ended with a crash on the interstate in Washington County.

According to officials, the pursuit started around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Tanger Outlets in Washington after the suspect allegedly fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

The suspect drove the stolen vehicle on the Route 79 as police gave chase.

The suspect crashed the vehicle at the Houston Exit and ran from the scene, into the woods.

The suspect was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

One person was transported from the scene, but no update was given on how the individual was hurt.

The roadway was temporarily closed as police cleared the scene.

No word on what started the chase.

