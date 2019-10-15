



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thirty of the 117 dogs rescued from a Ross Township home have been adopted, others have been moved to breed rescue organizations and the rest are still looking for loving homes.

Animal Friends shared an update of the dogs in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.

They said 30 of the dogs have so far been adopted.

Meanwhile, 15 have been transferred to breed rescue organizations so the dogs, which weren’t in the healthiest condition when they were rescued, can receive specialized treatment.

Most of the dogs were Australian Shepherds, Border Collies and Golden Retriever mixes.

The posts says there are still lots of dogs who are searching for homes or getting ready to look for forever families.

Animal Friends said the Ross Township seizure of dogs was their largest rescue as 117 dogs were removed from a home on Sept. 11.

The stench of ammonia was so strong, officers had to wear protective suits with oxygen tanks to enter the home.

The shelter says you can stay up to date with the Ross Township rescue dogs’ availability by visiting their website.