PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl MVP was back in town for a bowling extravaganza.
Santonio Holmes hosted the “Strikes Against Sickle Cell” fundraiser at Noble Manor Lanes on Tuesday.
The event raises money for research and education of sickle cell disease.
Holmes’ son inherited the blood disorder and began suffering from symptoms at a young age.
“The fight against sickle cell is real,” Holmes said. “The families are struggling and we need to support them as much as we can.”
This is the third year Holmes hosted the fundraiser in Pittsburgh.
KDKA’s John Shumway and Ron Smiley were there doing their best to throw a few strikes.
