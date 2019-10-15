PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– This legislation is designed to end what some are calling an epidemic among teenagers.

Supporters say the bill will keep kids from smoking, but opponents think it would hurt the state financially.

One of the goals of the bill passed by the State Senate is to deter young people from becoming addicted to tobacco products.

The legislation raises the age to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.

The bill will be on the agenda when the State House of Representatives reconvenes on Monday.

“There’s clearly a crisis, and I think that it’s time that we take action to do something about it,” said State Representative Austin Davis.

State Representative Austin Davis thinks there is a strong consensus of support for the legislation saying it’s the right thing to do.

“Clearly e-cigarettes and vaping needs to be regulated just like tobacco are. Raising the age to 21 is a necessary step. We need to make sure we’re giving young people the best start in life that they can possibly have.”

The bill is also supported by the American Lung Association because of an alarming increase in use by teenagers.

“[It’s] something that’s really scary at the moment. According to the CDC, they found that just within one year the rate at which high school students are using e-cigarettes increased by 78 percent,” said Molly Pisciottano of the American Lung Association.

“If you’ve ever seen in the marketing of these products they’re fruit-flavored. They almost seem designed for a younger audience,” said Davis.

Governor Wolf is expected to sign the bill if it’s passed by the house. It’s believed the legislation will help save money and save lives.

“Pennsylvania spends over 6 billion dollars a year of healthcare costs on tobacco-related illnesses. So, I think the bill will help with our healthcare costs. According to the National Academy of Medicine, it will reduce tobacco use initiation among ages 15-17 by 25 percent,” said Pisciottano.

Ohio, New York, and Maryland have already raised the age to 21.

According to the American Lung Association, 95% of smokers try their first cigarette before age 21.

Some say, if passed, the bill will cause the state to lose 11.9 million dollars in sales, but the American Lung Association says tobacco use causes 22,000 deaths a year in Pennsylvania.