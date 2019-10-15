PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After losing Stephon Tuitt for the rest of the season to a torn pectoral muscle, the Steelers have brought back a veteran who is familiar system.

The team announced the signing of defensive end L.T. Walton to the active roster Tuesday morning after officially placing Tuitt on Injured Reserve.

“We have placed DE Stephon Tuitt on the Reserve/Injured List and signed DE L.T. Walton.”

Walton was drafted by the Steelers out of Central Michigan in the 6th round back in 2015. He played with the black and gold through 2018. Walton has starting experience with the Steelers defense, as he filled in for an injured Cam Heyward at the end of the 2016 season. Walton has 22 career tackles and two sacks.

Walton was signed by the Buffalo Bills in the 2019 offseason, and was released at the end of training camp.