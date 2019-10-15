  • KDKA TVOn Air

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team will host the Canadian Women’s National Team at Cranberry’s UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex for a training camp and two exhibition games.

The U.S. women’s national hockey team will train at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry next month.

The Olympians will host the Canadian Women’s national team for a week-long training camp starting Nov. 4 and lasting until Nov. 10.

They’ll also play two games. The first on Friday, Nov. 8 and the second on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Tickets are available online.

