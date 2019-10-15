Comments
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team will host the Canadian Women’s National Team at Cranberry’s UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex for a training camp and two exhibition games.
The Olympians will host the Canadian Women’s national team for a week-long training camp starting Nov. 4 and lasting until Nov. 10.
They’ll also play two games. The first on Friday, Nov. 8 and the second on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Tickets are available online.
