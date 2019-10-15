



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pittsburgh is one of three locations across the country to begin Walmart InHome Delivery.

Walmart announced that its delivery service was designed to save time for busy families and have their essentials sent directly to their homes.

Items can be dropped off even if there is no one at home.

Here’s how it works:

• Visit InHome.Walmart.com to see if your address is eligible.

• Choose either the garage or kitchen as your delivery area. It’s $49.95 for the corresponding smart lock device. Free professional installation is included.

• Schedule your lock installation date from a list of options.

• Once the lock is installed, the customer will receive unlimited monthly deliveries for the introductory price of $19.95 per month.

The first month of delivery is free for Walmart customers.

Delivery associates gain access to the home through their InHome app, which pairs with a live stream camera worn on the employee’s vest. If the camera doesn’t turn, the door won’t unlock.

The service is also launching in Vero Beach, Fl. and Kansas City.

