PITMAN, Pa. (KDKA)– The Northumberland County Tree Farm will provide the White House with its Christmas tree this year.

Agriculture Deputy Secretary Fred Strathmeyer, with help from the National Christmas Tree Association, picked a tree from the Mahantongo Valley Farm.

“Pennsylvania Christmas tree growers have a big impact on the state’s economy,” said Deputy Strathmeyer.

“And now, a Pennsylvania tree is making its way to America’s living room.”

Pa. is ranked third in the nation for Christmas tree production. Over 1,400 tree farms are spanning over 31,000 acres in the state.

Larry Snyder, the owner of the Mahanotongo Valley Farm, is the grand champion winner of the National Christmas Tree Contest. He will have the honor of providing the White House a grand tree for the holiday season.

The tree will be cut and transported to the White House in November.