PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen today continuing her Oktoberfest theme!

Potato Pancakes with Sour Cream and Applesauce

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ pounds Idaho potatoes (about 3 potatoes)
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/3 cup half and half
  • 2 eggs – lightly beaten
  • 1/3 cup all purpose flour
  • ¼ cup finely chopped onion
  • ½ teaspoon chopped fresh garlic
  • 1 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Small amount of vegetable oil for frying the potato pancakes

Sour Cream
Applesauce

Directions:

Put the potatoes in a saucepan and add enough cold water to cover along with salt to taste. Bring to a boil and lower the heat. Cook until the potatoes are tender, 20 – 30 minutes. Drain and peel the potatoes and put them in a potato ricer. Rice the potatoes into a bowl.

Add the butter, half and half, eggs, flour, onion, garlic, parsley, salt and pepper. Blend well.

Heat a small amount of oil in a non-stick skillet. Spoon about ¼ cup of the potato mixture into 3 – 4 rounds into the heated oil. Flatten the mounds into patty shapes. Cook about 3 – 4 minutes, or until golden brown on one side. Turn and cook 3 to 4 minutes on the second side, or until golden brown. Do not overcook as they tend to dry out. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4

