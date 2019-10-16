PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen today continuing her Oktoberfest theme!
Potato Pancakes with Sour Cream and Applesauce
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ pounds Idaho potatoes (about 3 potatoes)
- Salt to taste
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/3 cup half and half
- 2 eggs – lightly beaten
- 1/3 cup all purpose flour
- ¼ cup finely chopped onion
- ½ teaspoon chopped fresh garlic
- 1 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Small amount of vegetable oil for frying the potato pancakes
Sour Cream
Applesauce
Directions:
Put the potatoes in a saucepan and add enough cold water to cover along with salt to taste. Bring to a boil and lower the heat. Cook until the potatoes are tender, 20 – 30 minutes. Drain and peel the potatoes and put them in a potato ricer. Rice the potatoes into a bowl.
Add the butter, half and half, eggs, flour, onion, garlic, parsley, salt and pepper. Blend well.
Heat a small amount of oil in a non-stick skillet. Spoon about ¼ cup of the potato mixture into 3 – 4 rounds into the heated oil. Flatten the mounds into patty shapes. Cook about 3 – 4 minutes, or until golden brown on one side. Turn and cook 3 to 4 minutes on the second side, or until golden brown. Do not overcook as they tend to dry out. Serve immediately.
Serves: 4
