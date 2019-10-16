Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Want to be an elf for the holidays? What about being the conductor of the Holly Trolley in downtown Pittsburgh?
Now’s your chance to apply.
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is hiring for the holiday season.
Part-time workers are needed for all of the events going on in town.
Job seekers can apply for these positions: holiday part-time staff, Santa’s elves, Holly Trolley docent, holiday KidsPlay costumed character and holiday market vendor sales staff.
You can apply online here.
