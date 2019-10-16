Comments
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – One man is dead and another is in the hospital following a fatal collision on the turnpike in Somerset County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on I-76 in Allegheny Township, Somerset County on Wednesday morning just after 7:45 a.m.
Police say a minivan was heading eastbound on the turnpike when it traveled off the road and hit a tractor trailer.
They say the driver of the minivan, a 34-year-old man, died.
Another passenger in the van, a 25-year-old man, was injured and taken to the hospital, police say. His condition is unknown.
State police say the 26-year-old driver of the tractor trailer didn’t suffer any injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.