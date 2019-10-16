



ROOSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) – Country singer Garth Brooks is stopping in Ohio as part of his Dive Bar Tour, and he said Pennsylvania might be his next stop.

The singer announced the stop in Rootstown, Ohio as the fifth in his series of Dive Bar concerts.

On Monday Oct. 28, Brooks will be at The Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown, about an hour and a half drive from Pittsburgh.

In a Facebook live, Brooks said Pennsylvania and Ohio have his biggest fanbase. He hints that a Pennsylvania bar could be next on his list.

“I think we might be able to take care of both (Ohio and Pennsylvania) on this one. That’s all I can say,” he said in the video.

The last time he was in Pennsylvania this May, a record-setting crowd packed Heinz Field to watch Brooks perform.