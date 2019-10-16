PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s another chance for Harry Potter fans in the Pittsburgh-area to get together.
The Hard Rock Café Pittsburgh in Station Square is set to host “Wizardfest: A Pop-Up Wizarding Experience” on Nov. 2.
Grab your wands, witches and wizards! Muggles are welcome, too.
There will be plenty to do that magical night.
The party features trivia, cosplay, wizard-themed music, games, a costume contest, drink specials, and, for those brave enough, the Triwizard Tournament.
There is also a giveaway for a trip for two to London.
Fans under 21 are welcome as well, but must be supervised by a parent or guardian.
Tickets range from $15-$50. The party kicks off at 8:30 p.m., but doors open at 8 p.m.
For more information, check out their Facebook page here.
