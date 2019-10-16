



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s another chance for Harry Potter fans in the Pittsburgh-area to get together.

The Hard Rock Café Pittsburgh in Station Square is set to host “Wizardfest: A Pop-Up Wizarding Experience” on Nov. 2.

Grab your wands, witches and wizards! Muggles are welcome, too.

There will be plenty to do that magical night.

The party features trivia, cosplay, wizard-themed music, games, a costume contest, drink specials, and, for those brave enough, the Triwizard Tournament.

There is also a giveaway for a trip for two to London.

Fans under 21 are welcome as well, but must be supervised by a parent or guardian.

Tickets range from $15-$50. The party kicks off at 8:30 p.m., but doors open at 8 p.m.

For more information, check out their Facebook page here.