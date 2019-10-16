



— A Georgia man has put up a sign censoring his own Halloween decoration after some of his neighbors complained it goes too far.

The display features a pumpkin man with its pants partially pulled down, “mooning” people as they pass by his house in Sandy Springs, just north of Atlanta.

Mike O’Neill said he’s put up the same display in his yard off and on for the past 10 years.

“It was suppose to break up the monotony of life, just make people laugh and have a little fun,” he told CBS affiliate WGCL.

But this year, some neighbors complained to the homeowners association of his Grogans Bluff neighborhood. The HOA asked O’Neill to take down the display, saying new neighbors with small children find it offensive.

That’s when O’Neill decided to cover a certain part of that display.

“Took his pumpkin rear-end out, and put a sign up that basically said, ‘censored by GBHOA’ because they demanded that we take it down,” he said.

While he put it up just to make people laugh, O’Neill now hopes his controversial display might end up making them think.

“We’re all neighbors, we all have different opinions and we just need to realize that’s what makes America great, being able to express them,” he said.