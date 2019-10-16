



WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Kennywood’s 100-foot tall Christmas tree has the star on top and is ready for more decorations.

Kennywood shared a photo on Twitter of their 100-foot tall Christmas tree getting ready for the holiday season.

How many days until Christmas?!

🎄

🎄

🎄

It takes time to put up more than a million lights & a 100’ tree. Crews just got the topper in place and will begin dressing the full tree to have it ready in time for Holiday Lights, which opens Nov. 22! pic.twitter.com/JWLRYlvsIJ — Kennywood Park (@Kenny_Kangaroo) October 16, 2019

The star and top pieces were just put in place, so now the rest of the tree can be dressed.

While some may say it’s too early to bust out the Christmas decorations, Kennywood says the full tree needs to be dressed for Holiday Lights, which opens Nov. 22.