WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Kennywood’s 100-foot tall Christmas tree has the star on top and is ready for more decorations.

Kennywood shared a photo on Twitter of their 100-foot tall Christmas tree getting ready for the holiday season.

The star and top pieces were just put in place, so now the rest of the tree can be dressed.

While some may say it’s too early to bust out the Christmas decorations, Kennywood says the full tree needs to be dressed for Holiday Lights, which opens Nov. 22.

